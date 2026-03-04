Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Johnny Cardoso finding footing at Atletico Madrid, is it time to call up Rokas Pukstas?

We’re officially in March, which means the U.S. Men’s National Team is rapidly approaching its final pre-World Cup gathering. The heat is turning up as players battle for roster spots. U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that any player can earn a place in the squad with a series of consistent, high-level performances for club and country.
Building a U.S. squad, then, is at least partly about trends. It’s about identifying who is in form and why. It’s about taking positional data from the club level and determining how to maximize it with the national team. With that in mind, it’s worth diving into recent data points and how they might affect Pochettino’s thinking.
With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at the tactics, trends, and statistics shaping the stories of Americans Abroad.