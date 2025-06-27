West Ham shopping for Mohammed Kudus replacement? Hammers line-up Nice forward with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd & Tottenham put on red alert
West Ham are reportedly searching for a replacement for Mohammed Kudus and have zeroed in on Nice forward Evann Guessand. This development has put several Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham on red alert as they remain keen on prying away the Ghanaian from the Hammers during the summer transfer window.
- West Ham ready to offload Kudus
- Targeted by several PL giants
- Hammers preparing offer for Guessand