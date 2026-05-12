Getty
Wesley Sneijder predicts Arsenal will suffer same fate as Inter when facing PSG in Champions League final
Showdown in Budapest
Arsenal have reached their first Champions League final since 2006 after a hard-fought semi-final victory over Atletico Madrid. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are currently pursuing a historic double, with the Premier League title also within reach, but they face a daunting task against PSG in the European showpiece on May 30. Luis Enrique’s side reached the final following a pulsating 6-5 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, showcasing a blend of scintillating attacking play and defensive resilience that makes them favourites to retain their crown.
- Getty Images Sport
Sneijder warns of PSG power
Despite acknowledging the quality of the Arsenal centre-backs, ex-Inter and Netherlands midfielder Sneijder expressed concerns over the potential mismatch on the flanks during an interview with Hard Rock Bet. He said: "If I have to say who I think will win, I’d say PSG. But Arsenal are not conceding goals easily. They have a very strong defence with the two central defenders with top quality.
"I don’t believe the full-backs are the best players in the Champions League, and that’s where PSG have power, especially on the left side. Everybody with an Arsenal heart hopes Justin Timber will be back and recover for the final. Otherwise, it’s going to be very hard for them. But Arsenal also know how to double up, with Declan Rice dropping back into defence."
- Getty Images
Predicting a repeat of 2025
Reflecting on PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Inter last year, Sneijder provided a detailed forecast of the final's volatility. He added: "It’s going to be an interesting one. I think it could be similar to the Inter Milan final last year. I believe it could be [5-0]. Before the game, I thought PSG had the advantage but Inter with a strong defence, and with the way they play on the counterattacks.
"Maybe it can be [an upset] and 1-0 to Inter but it could also be a very hard night for Inter as well and it’s the same feeling I have now [for Arsenal]. It can be ugly, 1-0 to Arsenal, and I don’t say ugly in a bad way because to stop PSG scoring is a huge performance. But that’s really hard.
"If Arsenal manage it and win 1-0, then it’s a great job. But I believe it will be very hard not to concede against PSG. So, it can either be 3-0 or 4-0 to PSG, or 1-0 Arsenal."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing European history
Holders PSG are attempting to become only the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title, following Real Madrid’s historic three-peat between 2016 and 2018. For Arsenal, the final represents a chance to become the 25th club to lift the iconic trophy and the second consecutive first-time winner after PSG's 2025 triumph.