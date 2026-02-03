Getty/GOAL
Welcome to Wrexham clause! Red Dragons stars have to sign special documentary contract when joining Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac in North Wales
Record-breaking rise overseen by Hollywood co-owners
Reynolds and Mac brought cameras with them when completing a shock takeover in 2021. Few knew what to expect at that stage, or if the Red Dragons would deliver the kind of drama required to capture the imagination of a global audience on streaming services around the world.
A blockbuster script has been written by Wrexham, with a history-making era of success being enjoyed. Phil Parkinson has overseen a meteoric rise out of the National League and into the Championship, with a promotion door that leads to the Premier League now being knocked on.
More money was spent in the winter transfer window of 2026, as the Red Dragons seek to secure a play-off spot in the second tier of English football, with Zak Vyner, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Bailey Cadamarteri arriving before the latest deadline passed - following a record-breaking £30 million-plus ($41m) spending spree in the summer of 2025.
New arrivals happy to sign up for Welcome to Wrexham
All of those to have been welcomed through the doors at the Racecourse will have agreed to star in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. Former defender Ben Tozer has told BBC Sport of how that process plays out: “I remember having signed all the contracts electronically but when I got to the club there was another bit of paper to sign that was basically about the documentary. You become aware of the cameras pretty quickly. I remember someone in the dressing room saying it was all a bit mad, but it's not long before you get used to it.”
Any player agreeing to join the Red Dragons is aware of what they are signing up for, with ex-striker Matt Jansen having previously told GOAL of why ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ would continue in the top-flight: “They would have to carry it on because that is the ultimate goal, getting to the Premier League. They have done slightly less intrusive ones - Sunderland Til I Die, the Tottenham one, the Arsenal one. I think players like to be a little more private but they would have to carry the documentary on in the Premier League. If you want to keep private, you wouldn’t sign for Wrexham!”
Reynolds & Mac taking a back seat in transfer talks
Plenty are willing to step in front of the lens, with Reynolds and Mac able to take more of a back seat when it comes to recruitment. They are still very much involved in the chasing down of top targets, but are having to make fewer calls to those in need of some persuasion.
Tozer added, with head coach Parkinson among those who required a nudge from A-list actors before committing to the early stages of an ambitious project: “I don't think they need to do that as much anymore because you'd be stupid now not to be aware of where the club is going and want to be a part of it.”
It does not take long for new arrivals to get used to having their every move documented, with cameras in the dressing room becoming part of the accepted norm. George Thomason, who joined the Red Dragons from Bolton in 2025, is now fully adjusted to that unique set-up.
He told BBC Sport of working for Hollywood chairmen who are doing things their own way: “They're hands on, they make you feel welcome, look after you and touch base when they can. Obviously they're really busy people and they've got a lot going on, so when they can make time for us then it's always appreciated.”
Promotion push: Can Wrexham reach the Premier League?
Wrexham saw the latest transfer window close with an impressive run of results, delivering six wins from their last eight Championship fixtures. They are sixth in the table and will face another stern test of their promotion-chasing credentials on Saturday when playing host to fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall - the side sat directly above them in the standings.
