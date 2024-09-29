FBL-ENG-LEGENDS-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOLAFP
Aditya Gokhale

‘F*** off, we’re going to United’ - Dimitar Berbatov reveals what he told agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008

Manchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has acknowledged that he was offended when Manchester City attempted to sign him in 2008.

  • Berbatov reveals Man City tried to sign him
  • Told agent to 'f*** off' when he learned about it
  • Eventually joined Manchester United
