'We have a lot to discuss' - Vinicius Junior 'not in a rush' to extend Real Madrid contract beyond 2027

Vinicius has established himself as one of the leaders in Madrid’s dressing column, an achievement he values deeply. Following the departures of several veteran figures in recent seasons, the Brazilian has stepped up to take on more responsibility both on and off the pitch.

This promotion within the squad hierarchy further cements his status as a pillar of the team. For Vinicius, wearing the armband represents a significant milestone in a journey that began when he first arrived from Flamengo as an eighteen-year-old. “Now I’m one of the team captains. Despite being so young, it’s something important that happens very rarely,” he admitted.