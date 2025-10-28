'We have a big eye on America' - Former USMNT defender, long-time manager David Wagner sought a new challenge, and has been energized by Jurgen Klopp, RB Leipzig role

Part of Wagner's focus is America. The Red Bull network now includes six clubs on three continents. For some time, there was a clear pipeline from New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

USMNT and Bournemouth star Tyler Adams was the poster child of the journey. Canada manager Jesse Marsch, too, found himself in the pipeline. Wagner admitted that the U.S. remains a priority - both for him and Red Bull at large.

“We have a big eye on America, especially because of our partnership with our partner club. So I guess we know more or less everything about America and American talents,” Wagner said.

But of late, that has rather dried up. Adams left Leipzig in 2022. And there hasn’t been a top tier American talent to come through the system since. Wagner said there’s no singular reason why, but talent identification is part of the problem.

“One of the reasons that you cannot always create a Tyler Adams story every year is that you have to find them, and you have to develop them,” Wagner said.

Yet he remains optimistic. The Red Bulls are opening a state of the art new facility next year. He hopes that will attract some of the brightest prospects in the talent-rich New Jersey area - and bring more players through the system.

“We will make a huge step in terms of recruitment, in terms of developing top talents in America, because there are no better facilities, no better academy in America than the Red Bull New York Academy,” Wagner said. “And I know how huge that step is, an academy, for a football club, in finding, recruiting and getting talent into your building.”

After that, it just comes down to math. The next Adams is out there.

“The more talent you have in your building, you have a highest percentage chance to create and the highest percentage to find another Tyler Adams,” Wagner said.

There are other connections, too. Red Bull have partnered with Top Baller for a street soccer content that will promote brand awareness and, eventually, give two players the chance to try out for the Leipzig academy. That event, in coordination with the Bundesliga, starts on November 1 in New York. And it could be significant for the club's growth in the youth scene.

"I think it's huge for us. It's huge to make our stamp in the American market, with our organization and with our football knowledge as well. And obviously, every event gives us a chance to find another talent," Wagner said. "And at the end of the day, this is why I'm in my chair."

Some Red Bull academy players will also train in Leipzig during the next international break. The connections are getting stronger, Wagner says.

“Have we done everything right in the past? Maybe not in our communication, maybe not in our relationship. But we are on the right track,” Wagner said.