"We can’t confirm those preconceptions at all": Gala boss calls for Leroy Sané to be given a starting place in the German national team at the World Cup

Kavukcu emphasised that Sane had “settled in well from day one”. “He’s part of the family, he has a good relationship with the manager and is fully committed. Sometimes he recommends players like a scout. That shows just how much he feels at home here.”

After 35 appearances for the Lions, Sane currently has six goals and eight assists to his name. He has not yet met Nagelsmann’s expectation that, following his move to the Süper Lig, he must score significantly more points than he did in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, the national team manager recently selected him twice for his squad – a decision that met with widespread incomprehension among experts.

In the 4-3 friendly win in Switzerland, Sané even started the match, but failed to impress. After coming on as a substitute against Ghana, he set up Deniz Undav’s winning goal to make it 2-1. Sané is virtually certain to have a place in the World Cup squad, yet Nagelsmann has recently reiterated: “Leroy knows what is required. He has to prove it.”

Securing a starting spot at the World Cup this summer will certainly be no easy feat. Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz are established starters under Nagelsmann. The two remaining positions were filled by Sane, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry during the March training camp. If Jamal Musiala reaches peak form in time, he too will definitely be in the starting line-up.