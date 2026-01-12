Minnesota United
'We believe in Cameron' - Minnesota United turn to Cam Knowles as head coach after Eric Ramsay moves on to West Brom
Knowles promoted internally
Rather than looking outside the organization, the Loons opted for continuity. Knowles, who previously served as interim head coach prior to Ramsay’s arrival and later as a key assistant on his staff, was viewed internally as the strongest option to keep the project on track.
Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad voiced the club’s confidence in the decision.
“We believe in Cameron, we believe in this squad, and we are excited about the future we are building together,” El-Ahmad said.
Knowles expressed his gratitude in being offered the top job after previously serving as an assistant and interim manager at the club.
"Minnesota United is a fantastic organization with a strong group of players and a loyal following. I hope to build on the success the club has achieved over the years," Knowles said.
Ramsay returns to Europe
Minnesota United has officially appointed Cam Knowles as head coach, finalizing a transition that gained momentum once Eric Ramsay departed the club.
“Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “Alongside Dennis Lawrence and his staff, he helped build a strong football environment grounded in hard work, clarity, and accountability. Their leadership set us up well for what’s ahead, and we are grateful for everything Eric contributed during his time at Minnesota United. From day one, we have supported Eric’s professional ambitions, and we wish him nothing but success as he takes on this next opportunity. We are confident in the foundation in place and will continue to build with purpose and continuity moving forward.”
Ramsay thanked Minnesota for two seasons at the club.
"We’re incredibly grateful for our time in Minnesota,” said Ramsay. “We’ve made friends for life, experienced a part of the world we may never otherwise have seen, and shared something truly special as a family. Two seasons have flown by, but I’ll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together.
Facing a relegation fightRamsay, 34, is set to return to Europe after an impressive stint in MLS, with West Brom currently sitting 18th in the Championship table. His departure left Minnesota searching for leadership just days before the start of the 2026 preseason.
Club backs continuity
Knowles’ promotion is seen as both a strategic move and a reward for a coach highly regarded within the organization. With preseason preparations about to begin, Minnesota prioritized having a head coach in place to ensure continuity within a group that has shown consistent progress.
