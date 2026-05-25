Arsenal ended over two decades of hurt on Sunday by finally hoisting the Premier League trophy, having finished seven points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. While Arteta spent over £250 million on a host of talent including Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze, Rooney insists that Gyokeres stood above the rest.

The 27-year-old forward, who arrived as part of a massive summer overhaul at the Emirates, overcame a difficult start to life in North London to become the spearhead of a championship-winning side. The striker netted 21 goals across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in the domestic title win and the club's journey to the Champions League final.