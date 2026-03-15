'100 per cent!' - Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd to make Michael Carrick permanent manager after Red Devils accelerate towards top-four finish

Rooney and Carrick played together for United between 2006 and 2017, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown among a litany of trophies. His former team-mate Roy Keane declared in January that Carrick should not be given the job even if he won every game from now until the end of the season while Gary Neville has also stated at various points that the Red Devils should hire an elite level manager.

Owen Hargreaves, who won the 2008 Champions League alongside Rooney, has also said Carrick should be given the job on a permanent basis. Dion Dublin, who briefly played for United in the 1990s, said that United would be taking a risk by appointing anyone else given how well Carrick has done so far.

He said: "What is the point of going to the market and trying to find someone? He has gone in and put the arm around the players. The calm nature of Michael Carrick has been perfect for this football club."