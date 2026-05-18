Wayne Rooney tears into 'selfish' Mohamed Salah for 'disrespecting' Arne Slot & urges Liverpool boss to deny Egyptian forward Anfield send-off

Rooney has urged Slot to take a ruthless stand against Salah by excluding him from Liverpool's final game of the season against Brentford. The Manchester United icon believes Salah has crossed a line after the forward took to social media to demand a return to the "heavy metal" football synonymous with Jurgen Klopp, a move widely interpreted as a direct shot at Slot’s current tactical setup.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain expressed his disappointment at how the legendary winger is conducting himself during his final days on Merseyside. "I find it sad at the end of what he’s done and what he’s achieved at Liverpool," Rooney said. "It’s not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot. He wants to play heavy metal football, so he’s basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football. Now I don’t think Mo Salah can cope with that type of football anymore. I think his legs have gone to play at that high tempo and high intensity."

"He's almost just dropped the grenade and said he doesn't trust and believe in Arne Slot and almost thrown his teammates who are going to be there next season and let them have to deal with that as well and put them into a position."