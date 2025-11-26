Wayne Rooney's son Kai set to make Old Trafford debut as Man Utd prospect nears return from injury

Rooney has admitted to offering his sons some pointers when it comes to football. He told The Wayne Rooney Show: "I'm quite lucky where I live as I've got a little pitch there and when the kids say, 'we're coming on the pitch', all they're gonna do is tie the balls on the top corner. So when I say to them when I was younger, I remember setting a little square to practice passing into it and just playing off the wall. So I'm very similar, [I tell them] 'you need to work on your speed, you need to work on your technique and control.' Otherwise, you go out and you're just like, 'watch me hit the ball in the top corner'."

However, Rooney also admitted during the Super Cup NI tournament in Northern Ireland during the summer that he does try to take a step back to avoid piling on the pressure. He told BBC Sport: "I just let him play. I think they started the competition well, they won 3-0, he scored the penalty and got an assist. So I think he started OK. He just plays and that's all he's done during his time playing. I think it's very unfair for anyone to expect him to go and do all kinds. He's just playing, he's a 15-year-old boy playing his football, enjoying it. Of course he gets different attention to a lot of his team-mates but I think he handles that really well."