Wayne Rooney's son Kai offered new £50,000-a-year contract by Man Utd after impressing in 'very strong' youth team

According to The Sun, Kai - the eldest of Wayne’s four sons - has been offered “a formal one-year scholarship”. That agreement will eventually “switch to a three-year pro deal, which would see him on around £50,000-a-year with an annual signing-on fee”.

It is reported that the Rooney family are yet to make a decision on what to do next, but a source has told The Sun: “The group is very strong and the majority of the boys including Kai and Jacey have been offered deals. It means when they finish school they can go into full-time ‘football employment’ and then when they turn 17 are guaranteed a pro status. They still have a long way to go to make the grade, but they can be very proud that the club thinks they have a chance of making it.”

All of those offered terms by United have until July to sign the deals in question. They are under no obligation to do so and “could choose to move to another club”. Kai is, however, following the lead of his father - who remains the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer.

