Wayne Rooney and his wife ColeenGetty/GOAL
Gill Clark

'Don't humiliate me' - Wayne Rooney given 'clear set of rules' by wife Coleen ahead of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here stint that will put Plymouth boss 'under a spotlight'

W. RooneyPlymouthShowbizChampionship

Wayne Rooney has been issued with a strict set of instructions from wife Coleen ahead of her sint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

  • Coleen to appear in new series of I'm a Celebrity
  • Has already issued instructions to Rooney
  • Does not want to be humiliated by her husband
