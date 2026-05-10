Wayne Rooney reveals the role Tom Brady played in his demise at Birmingham - with Man Utd legend lasting just 83 days before being sacked

Despite knowing that reverting to Eustace's pragmatic style would halt their slide, the hierarchy refused to budge. "I wanted to change, I wanted to go back to doing what John Eustace was doing, which he was getting results," Rooney added. "Until I could get players out and bring players in who were capable of doing that, I could see what was coming. They were adamant that they wanted me to continue doing what I was doing, and then I lost my job. So, for me, that's something when, looking back, where I've just got to do what I feel is right, instead of being influenced a bit by the owners, ultimately, which cost me my job."