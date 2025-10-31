Getty Images
Wayne Rooney reveals the biggest regret of his career involving Cristiano Ronaldo bust-up
Rooney wishes he didn't play at 2006 World Cup
Rooney was at the peak of his powers a few months out from the 2006 World Cup, his next tournament after exploding onto the scene at Euro 2004. However, the striker suffered a metatarsal injury just one month out from the World Cup in Germany when playing for United against Chelsea. He faced a race against time to be fit for the big event, which ended in massive disappointment as he was sent off in the quarter-final tie with Portugal. Rooney accidentally stamped on Ricardo Carvalho and Ronaldo was one of several players to encourage the referee to send Rooney off. Ronaldo was later seen winking at the Portugal bench.
And Rooney has admitted that he wished he had never gone to the tournament. He told 'The Wayne Rooney show' on the BBC: "I regret going to the World Cup 2006 probably. I weren’t fit, I shouldn't have went and then it ended with getting a red card and so yeah if I went back, I probably wouldn't go."
How Rooney-Ronaldo partnership almost never happened
Rooney struck up an incredible partnership with Ronaldo at United, winning three Premier League titles together and reaching successive Champions League finals. However, they nearly never played together. Rooney revealed that Newcastle United rivalled the Red Devils for his signature in 2004 before he eventually moved to Old Trafford for £27m.
Rooney explained: "I would have certainly went [to Newcastle]. Manchester United wanted to wait a season and then sign me the year after they did sign me. Newcastle put a bid in and if Manchester United hadn't come in, I would have gone to Newcastle. Those two were bidding against each other. My agent's best mate was chairman at Newcastle at the time! So I'm sure he was getting nudged to try to get me as well.
"I wanted to go to Manchester United, but I spoke with Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer. In true Bobby Robson style, on the phone he called me 'Mark'. I thought he had either forgotten my name or he was a genius - because that's my middle name."
Rooney: I was quicker than Ronaldo
Rooney has said that he was quicker than Ronaldo in his prime although he was not the fastest player in the United squad. "We’d done tests at over 30 yards I think it was, and I was topping that and Owen Hargreaves was second," he said. "Owen was quicker than when people think. so yeah, I was, I was faster than that. But there's all different aspects in, in football. Cristiano obviously dribbling with the ball is really quick, Ryan Giggs dribbling with the ball. Some players seemed quicker with the ball and then without it as well."
While Rooney retired from football in 2020, Ronaldo is still going strong with Portugal and Al-Nassr. And Rooney is convinced his former team-mate will reach his long-held target of scoring 1000 goals before he hangs up his boots. He said: "One hundred percent. He’s not retired before he’s caused thousands. It’d be great for him as well if he does that and I’m sure over the next couple of years he’ll be playing with his son alongside him, so I think that’s a big thing as well for him."
Rooney etched into Man Utd history
United's decision to sign Rooney back in 2004 proved a masterstroke, with the striker going on to become the club's all-time leading scorer with a staggering 253 goals. He also played a major hand in winning 12 trophies, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.
