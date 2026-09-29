Wayne Rooney rejects retrospective Premier League medal after Manchester City are found guilty of 115 charges

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney said: "I wouldn’t feel comfortable about accepting another Premier League medal if I’m being honest, because I don’t think we deserve it. We didn’t do enough ‌that season to win the league. I’m thinking as their players, they’re doing everything they can to win the Premier League title and in their minds they’ve done it. And if that happened to me, if all of a sudden Manchester ⁠United have been doing the same and I’m getting my Premier League medals taken away from me, I’d be absolutely devastated."