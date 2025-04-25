'Now it's 116!' - Wayne Rooney wanted Premier League to 'look into' title-deciding Manchester City clash with QPR as Jamie Carragher jokes that club face an extra charge in trial
Wayne Rooney has joked that Manchester City "should have been looked into" after their title-clinching win over QPR in 2012.
- Sergio Aguero scored dramatic last-minute winner
- City won the league at Manchester United's expense
- Rooney jokingly called for investigation