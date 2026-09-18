Wayne Rooney lands new BBC job! Man Utd legend to front brand-new football trivia show 'Can You Beat Wayne Rooney?'

Rooney is ready to showcase a different side of his personality as he prepares to front a new visualised podcast titled 'Can You Beat Wayne Rooney?' for the BBC.

The Manchester United legend has become a familiar fixture on television screens over the past year, offering tactical insights and expert analysis as a pundit, but this latest venture represents a significant shift in tone. Rather than dissecting modern matches from the studio, Rooney will be the central figure in a competition that pits his memory and expertise against a rotating cast of celebrity opponents.

The show, which will be hosted by comedian Alex Brooker, is scheduled to be distributed via BBC Sport’s YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer. This project follows hot on the heels of Rooney’s recent documentary series 'The Real Rooneys', which gave fans a fly-on-the-wall look at his domestic life. According to a statement released by the BBC, the new show aims to delve deep into the archives of the game.



