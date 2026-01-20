'Batter them!' - Wayne Rooney delivers hilarious four-word response to comparison between Mikel Arteta's Arsenal & vintage Man Utd team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

While this campaign has only just gone past the halfway point, Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won all seven of their Champions League matches so far, the last of which was an impressive 3-1 win at Inter on Tuesday. Arteta's side, who are also in with a shot of winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, are flying high at present, something the Spaniard is delighted with.

He told Amazon Prime after the Inter victory: "I'm very proud of the team. We said before the game, we needed a special performance and we've certainly done that today. We went to another level and to do it at the San Siro against one of the best teams in Europe is something else. It was about trying to be better than them. They manage and control the games in a very good way, and we knew we would have to do that on the pitch and with subs."

The former Gunners player also lauded the impact of strikers Gabriel Jesus and substitute Viktor Gyokeres, who both scored at San Siro. He said: "There's an unbelievable player, and the bigger the game, the more comfortable he plays. He [Jesus] deserves the man of the match award.

"Great impact. The game was taking a shape that fit him [Gyokeres] very much. He had two chances and put one away. For him, it's the second away game he's done very well, and he's finding some consistency."