Wayne Rooney aims brutal dig at Gary Neville and reveals how he convinced wife Coleen to move to Plymouth

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeWayne Rooney aims brutal dig at Gary Neville and reveals how he convinced wife Coleen to move to PlymouthWayne RooneyPlymouthChampionshipManchester UnitedWayne Rooney aimed a brutal dig at his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville during his first media interaction as Plymouth Argyle manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRooney set to take charge at PlymouthUnleashed a scathing banter on NevilleHe has also influenced his wife Coleen to move to DevonArticle continues below