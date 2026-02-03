Are you watching, Michael Carrick?! Man Utd wonderkid Shea Lacey hits stunning hat-trick in Premier League 2 clash

Lacey looked lively in that contest, as his quick feet and boundless energy offered United hope of salvaging a game that was getting away from them, but inexperience told as a moment of petulance saw a red card flashed in the teenager’s direction.

He was booked twice in a matter of minutes, with a second caution being picked up for slamming the ball down in frustration. Fletcher spoke out in support of the talented winger afterwards.

The Scot said of Lacey: “He's disappointed because he cares and he understands and he knows he will learn from it. There is no doubt about his talent and it was a steep learning curve today but we believe in Shea. He's one of our most exciting young prospects and I'm sure at Old Trafford he will have a chance to make amends for that in the future.”

Fletcher added on a dismissal that he believes could have been avoided: “Shea Lacey's yellow card is ridiculous compared to the fouls that we had against us all game which ultimately then the lad makes a mistake and is sent off. For me it is poor refereeing.”

Lacey responded to his red card on social media by saying: “I want to apologise to all of my teammates staff and the fans. I let everybody down tonight I shouldn’t let my emotions get the better of me I will do everything I can to make this right.”

