WATCH: USMNT's Tyler Adams scores first Premier League goal with equalizer against Manchester City
Coming through in a big moment
Adams' Bournemouth were trailing due to a 17th-minute strike from Erling Haaland. In the 25th minute, the American helped his team respond with a bit of fortune, tapping in a corner in a crowded box. It was Adams' first goal in 65 Premier League appearances, and it also breaks a league scoreless streak that extends back to his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He last scored in the 2020-21 season for that club.
Watch Adams' goal
Strong season continues for Adams
Adams has had goal contributions in his last two outings, but he's been a star on the defensive side of the ball. According to FotMob, he's in the 94th percentile among players at his position in the league for defensive contributions, and he's in the 65th percentile for aerial contributions.
A tough defeat
Despite Adams' goal, Bournemouth would lose 3-1 to Manchester City.
