Getty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT’s Patrick Agyemang scores decisive goal as Derby County edge Blackburn Rovers 2-1
- Getty Images Sport
Aerial prowess
Agyemang demonstrated his physical presence and aerial ability in the 45th minute at Ewood Park, rising above Blackburn defender Ryan Alebiosu at the back post to meet Joe Ward's pinpoint cross from the right wing. The 6-4 striker generated tremendous power with his header, sending the ball crashing into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach.
The goal came at a crucial moment in the match, doubling Derby's advantage just before the interval after Carlton Morris had given the visitors a 19th-minute lead.
Watch the goal
- Getty Images Sport
Continued progress in the Championship
Agyemang's powerful finish represents another significant milestone in his adaptation to English football following his summer transfer from MLS side Charlotte FC. This is his second goal in 11 matches, with his first coming in a 1-1 draw against Southampton in early October.
Sending a message
The win carried additional significance as it marked manager John Eustace's first return to Blackburn since his controversial sacking by the club in February. The Rams and Eustace will now face Watford on Nov. 21 in their attempt to keep their five-game win streak going. Agyemang wasn't included in Mauricio Pochettino's November squad call ups, meaning he won't be in action until that fixture.
Advertisement