VIDEO: Ted Lasso Season 4 wraps filming in emotional scenes with rebooted hit Jason Sudeikis show set for summer release on Apple TV

The show - which stars Jason Sudeikis in the lead role of Ted, an American football coach who leaves his homeland to take charge of fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond in England - concluded after three successful seasons in 2023.

However, such was the success of the series - which began in 2020 and saw Sudeikis win four Primetime Emmy’s and two Golden Globes for his performance as Lasso - that a highly-anticipated fourth instalment is set to arrive in just a few months’ time.

The plotline of season four sees Ted return to Richmond, where he is set to take the reins at a second-division women’s football team.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” Apple TV said in a statement which confirmed Ted Lasso will return this summer.

In addition to Sudeikis, actors Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham - who play Roy Kent and Rebecca Welton respectively - will reprise their roles in the show. Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Swift will also return as their AFC Richmond characters.

Additionally, actors Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern will all feature in season four. Grant Feely also joins the cast as Ted Lasso's son, Henry.