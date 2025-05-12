WATCH: Portland Timbers’ Santiago Moreno scores spectacular bicycle kick against Sporting Kansas City

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Portland Timbers’ Santiago Moreno scores spectacular bicycle kick against Sporting Kansas CityMajor League SoccerS. MorenoPortland TimbersThe Timbers winger delivered a Mother's Day gift to remember scoring a goal before racing into the stands to celebrate with his motherSantiago Moreno nets potential Goal of the Year candidateColombian international celebrated by rushing to embrace his motherVictory moves Portland Timbers to third place in Western ConferenceGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below