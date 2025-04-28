WATCH: Portland Timbers’ Antony Alves and David Da Costa combine for spectacular goal against LA Galaxy

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Portland Timbers’ Antony Alves and David Da Costa combine for spectacular goal against LA GalaxyMajor League SoccerPortland TimbersD. CostaThe Portland Timbers’ duo produced a moment of breathtaking skill to open the scoring against LA Galaxy in a 4-2 winAlves' creative flick set up Da Costa's magnificent first-time volleyPortland secured convincing 4-2 victory over struggling Galaxy sideTimbers' offensive display powered by South American attacking partnershipGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below