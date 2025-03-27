WATCH: Orlando City SC’s Marco Pasalic wins Goal of the Matchday following a sumptuous strike in end-to-end team goal

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Orlando City SC’s Marco Pasalic wins Goal of the Matchday following a sumptuous strike in end-to-end team goalMajor League SoccerOrlando CityDC UnitedM. PasalicThe Orlando City SC's star delivered a stunning strike in his team's 4-1 victory over D.C. UnitedPašalić's goal was part of Orlando City's 4-1 win against D.C. UnitedThe Croatian international's strike garnered 64.7% of the fan voteThe goal showcased Orlando's impressive team build-up playArticle continues below