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WATCH: New York Red Bulls’ Julian Hall becomes youngest player in MLS history to score hat-trick

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J. Hall

Red Bull New York academy product Julian Hall became the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick at 18 years and 50 days old, passing Ricardo Pepi’s previous mark of 18 years and 196 days. Hall now has nine goals and two assists this season, emerging as a major bright spot for a Red Bulls team that has found new life under first-year head coach Michael Bradley.

  • Red Bull New York v Columbus CrewGetty Images Sport

    Making history

    Hall opened the scoring in the seventh minute against the Columbus Crew. He added another close-range finish in the 40th minute to put New York back in front, then completed the hat trick in the 78th, pouncing on a loose ball after a corner to score the eventual winner.

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  • Watch the moment

    Check out all three goals here.

  • Red Bull New York v Columbus CrewGetty Images Sport

    Hall's Red Bulls career

    Prior to this season, Hall scored three goals over 38 appearances between 2023-2025. He has tripled that this season.

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  • What comes next?

    Hall and the New York Red Bulls have two matches left before the World Cup, facing rivals New York City FC on May 16 and Sporting KC on May 23.

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