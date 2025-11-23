Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Lionel Messi strikes again as Inter Miami takes early lead against FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference semifinal
- Getty Images Sport
Argentine connection
Messi gave Inter Miami a crucial advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal against FC Cincinnati, heading home in the 18th minute to put the visitors up 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The goal came after a swift counterattack sparked by former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba, who intercepted a misplaced pass from Nick Hagglund in midfield.
Alba quickly found Messi in a central pocket, and the forward slid a perfectly weighted ball out to Argentine winger Mateo Silvetti on the left. The youngster delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and Messi met it with a bouncing header that beat goalkeeper Roman Celentano and nestled into the far corner.
Watch the goal
- Getty Images Sport
Miami's tactical approach pays dividends
Inter Miami's tactical setup under head coach Javier Mascherano has proven effective thus far, with the team looking to advance to its first Eastern Conference final since joining MLS in 2020. Despite playing away from home, Miami have executed their game plan perfectly, absorbing Cincinnati's early pressure before striking clinically on the counter-attack.
The hosts had their best chance in the 22nd minute when forward Ender Echenique narrowly missed equalizing, his shot sliding just inches wide of the far post. The goal also sparked something in Miami, as Rodriguez fired a shot at Celentano after being fed in the area by Messi, only for the keeper to parry it clear.
- Getty Images Sport
Messi's playoff dominance showcases continued excellence
Messi's header against Cincinnati further cements his status as the most influential player in Major League Soccer. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, the Argentine superstar has transformed the franchise from expansion strugglers to legitimate title contenders, bringing unprecedented global attention to the league.
Advertisement