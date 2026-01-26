'Waste of f*cking time' - KSI opens up on 'frustration' of Tommy Fury defeat as YouTuber turned boxer reveals backing from Jake Paul before judges 'f*cked' him

Appearing on Beast Mode On and discussing his transition from internet personality to professional fighter, KSI has described boxing as "arguably one of the scariest, traumatic things a person could do". The Sidemen co-founder, who has balanced chart-topping music success with headline pay-per-view bouts, drew a sharp distinction between the two disciplines, noting that the ring offers no guarantees regardless of the effort invested.

While his music career allows for a direct correlation between hard work and success, boxing presents a crueller reality. "With boxing, you know, you could put all your effort into one, you know, training. You could work so, so hard, literally almost kill yourself every week, get to a fight and it not work out," KSI explained.

He admitted that the disconnect between preparation and result is a bitter pill to swallow. The frustration of dedicating months to a camp only to fall short is a psychological hurdle that "takes a while" to comprehend. For the 32-year-old, there is no debate about which pursuit demands more: "I'd say boxing hands down was definitely the hardest thing."