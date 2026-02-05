'He wants to be remembered...' - Jamie Carragher defends Liverpool boss Arne Slot over controversial trophy comments

The controversy erupted following Slot's appearance on The Reds Roundtable podcast, where the Dutchman offered a candid insight into his managerial priorities. After leading Liverpool to a Premier League title in his debut season, Slot's side have struggled to maintain the pace with their rivals, but the coach suggested that the aesthetic quality of the team’s performance might actually carry more weight in the long term than trophies themselves.

"As a manager, you can win the league, Champions League, the FA Cup or the League Cup but the biggest thing you can win is that you can play the nicest football to watch," Slot explained. Acknowledging that current performances have frustrated sections of the fanbase, he added: "Although, at this moment in time, fans might argue a little bit. It is absolutely something that I am aiming for. I always want to have the ball, I want it to be intense and want the fans to like what they see."

Slot went as far as to agree with his critics, admitting that the current style of play hasn't always been "a joy to watch." However, his claim that "Trophies is one thing but being a team, club or a manager that stands for good football, is in the long-term worth more" has divided opinion.