Vivianne Miedema explains why she's willing to move away from partner Beth Mead as ex-Arsenal star provides update on her future
Vivianne Miedema announced her departure from Arsenal last month and she has revealed how she made the decision and provided an update on her future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Miedema set to leave Arsenal as free agent
- Explains how she came to decision to leave Gunners
- Will look to decide her future club as soon as possible