PRESSE SPORTS
'He gives us goosebumps!' – Vitinha makes exciting Ousmane Dembele admission ahead of Barca clash
Vitinha backs Dembele to shine against former club
Speaking in his pre-match press conference at the Parc des Princes, Vitinha praised attacking leader Ousmane Dembele ahead of PSG's Champions League tie with Barcelona. Dembele spent six seasons in Catalonia before moving to the French capital.
Vitinha expressed full confidence in the French winger's ability to produce match-winning moments on the biggest European stage.
The midfielder also provided support for young countryman Joao Neves amidst healthy squad competition.
- PRESSE SPORTS
Portuguese star highlights Dembele's unique leadership
Vitinha emphasized Dembele's crucial role within Luis Enrique's setup, highlighting his ability to inspire team-mates during marquee fixtures. "He's been one of the leaders of this team for a while," Vitinha declared.
"What he can bring to this kind of game is unique."
"We hope that he'll be able to give us goosebumps again tomorrow," the midfielder added.
Vitinha defends Neves and welcomes healthy competition
Addressing Joao Neves' recent performances, Vitinha insisted that natural fluctuations in form affect every footballer. "Every player has ups and downs... What we're trying to do is to be as consistent as possible," Vitinha explained.
"We have a lot of good players, which means that there's competition, but it's a very healthy and very positive competition for everyone."
"It forces us to always do our best, which I think is key," he noted.
- AFP
PSG aim to maintain high standards under Luis Enrique
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