Virgil van Dijk highlights 'the only positive' after Liverpool dominated by PSG in Champions League quarter-final

The deficit could have been far worse if not for Giorgi Mamardashvili. Standing in for the injured Alisson Becker, the Georgian shot-stopper produced several vital saves to keep the tie within reach. Van Dijk highlighted the importance of his goalkeeper's display, hoping it provides the foundation for a comeback.

"Hopefully [Mamardashvili's performance will prove] very crucial," the defender added. "Obviously last year we played a game here that we should have lost but we won it, Ali (Alisson) had to play probably his best game of his career. But we couldn’t get the job done at Anfield. Now we are 2-0 down and we have to get a special performance next week. But we have a very important game before that as well, so focus on that one."