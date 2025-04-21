Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'If he decides to leave' - Virgil van Dijk drops biggest hint yet that Trent Alexander-Arnold will cut ties with Liverpool as he defends Real Madrid-bound team-mate

T. Alexander-ArnoldV. van DijkLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfers

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dropped a massive hint regarding right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

  • Trent expected to leave Liverpool
  • Remains tight-lipped about his future
  • Van Dijk drops hint regarding TAA's future
