Ritabrata Banerjee

Injury worry or timely boost? Virgil van Dijk & Frenkie de Jong released from Netherlands squad as Liverpool & Barcelona sweat on their fitness

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong have left the Netherlands squad due to injuries.

  • Van Dijk and De Jong leave Netherlands squad
  • Players released due to injury concerns
  • Liverpool and Barca sweat on star players' condition
