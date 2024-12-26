‘It’s the rules now’ - Virgil van Dijk shares his opinion on Arne Slot’s new pre-match protocols at Liverpool

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee‘It’s the rules now’ - Virgil van Dijk shares his opinion on Arne Slot’s new pre-match protocols at LiverpoolV. van DijkA. SlotLiverpoolPremier LeagueVirgil van Dijk loves the Arne Slot regime and shared his opinion on the new pre-match protocols at Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool riding high at the topSlot doing a fine job after replacing KloppVan Dijk reacts to new rulesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱