Virgil van Dijk x Alan Hansen: Jeremy Jacquet fits fabric of Liverpool as Reds legend explains best qualities of £60m ball-playing defender

While welcoming the potential of Jacquet into their ranks, Liverpool have also acquired the pedigree of Ronald Araujo. The experienced Uruguayan has joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

He is more accustomed to operating at centre-half, but has been providing cover at right-back for Reds boss Andoni Iraola. He is another to have caught the eye of Houghton, with the former Republic of Ireland international adding: “I think he's really made Liverpool more solid defensively. They look physical now, whereas before I didn't think they were as physical. I think certainly now that isn't the case.

“I watched him in the game against Fulham, where they came off the back of the Atletico Madrid game, so he wasn't getting forward as much because he's not a natural full-back, but I tell you what - a competitor, wins his headers, wins his tackles, likes a tackle, which we don't see in football that often, and he does it nice and simply.

“And also for your winger it's great because if he just gives you the ball, then you can get on with doing your bit of magic, you're not worried about him overlapping you all the time and you have to keep on the cover, you know he's going to just back you up more often than not and let you get on with your job.

“I think for the winger, whoever's playing on that right-hand side, that should be a godsend to the - get on with your job and get some crosses into the box, beat your full-back, little one-twos, whatever the case may be, but then you know what your strengths are and you know what his strength is.”