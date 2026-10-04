From 2015 debut to 100 caps! Netherlands legend Virgil van Dijk joins elite centurions club in Serbia clash

Dutch head coach Xavi was full of admiration for his captain in the build-up to the game, highlighting the significance of the achievement for both the player and the team. 'It could be an emotional day for Virgil,' the manager noted before the match, describing the milestone of 100 caps as incredible. He further emphasised the defender's influence on the group, labelling the former Southampton man as 'a true leader' who continues to set the standard for the next generation of Dutch talent.

Despite the personal accolades, Van Dijk has remained characteristically professional, keeping his focus on the immediate task in Group A2, where the Netherlands sit second with five points - trailing leaders Greece (seven points) and holding a slender lead over third-placed Germany (four points). Following a dramatic comeback draw against Greece, the defender was quick to demand better from his teammates. 'It's a great milestone, but that's not where the focus is right now,' he noted.