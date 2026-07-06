Why didn’t Vinicius Junior take crucial penalty for Brazil against Norway? Real Madrid superstar explains why he passed the ball to Bruno Guimaraes - who missed

Brazil’s hopes of securing a record-extending sixth World Cup title were sensationally ended in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway. The defining moment of the first half came when Brazil were awarded a penalty, but rather than the talismanic Vinicius stepping up, Guimaraes took the responsibility and saw his effort saved by Orjan Nyland.

Addressing the fallout from the decision, the Madrid winger clarified that the choice of kicker was not his to make. He was quick to point out that he has never been one to avoid the spotlight, but felt it was necessary to respect the hierarchy established by the coaching staff. "Why didn’t I take the penalty? Because it was the manager’s decision. I never hide or shirk my responsibilities," Vinicius stated.