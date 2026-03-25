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Vinicius Junior issues strong statement on his Real Madrid future
Vinicius committed to long-term Madrid stay
The Brazilian superstar has moved to silence speculation regarding his future at the club. The 25-year-old is approaching a critical juncture in his career, with his current contract at the Bernabeu set to expire in 2027. This timeline means he will enter the final 12 months of his agreement this summer, a situation that typically alerts Europe’s elite clubs.
However, Vinicius has made it crystal clear where his priorities lie. Speaking while on international duty with Brazil, the winger expressed his desire to remain in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future. "I’m only thinking about Real Madrid and staying there for a long time," Vinicius affirmed, as per Marca. His comments come as a major boost to the club as they look to secure their talismanic attacker beyond his current terms.
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Management changes spark positive turnaround
The path to a potential renewal has not been entirely smooth, with negotiations previously hitting a standstill. Earlier this season, tensions rose under the leadership of former manager Xabi Alonso, which seemed to complicate the player’s relationship with the club. However, the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa has seemingly revitalised the atmosphere within the squad and improved the outlook for Vinicius' contract talks. With Arbeloa now at the helm, the Brazilian’s form has surged, and the possibility of a contract extension is reportedly once again a priority for the Madrid hierarchy.
Reunited with Ancelotti on the international stage
While discussing his club future, Vinicius also touched upon his current work with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is now leading the Brazil national team. The forward highlighted the collaborative nature the Italian's coaching style, which involves significant dialogue between the staff and the players.
“The coach always talks to the players. He asks us about the position we want to play, how we prefer to defend, but the final decision is his. This conversation is important for us because we always learn from him,” Vinicius explained. “We hope that his ideas are assimilated as soon as possible and put into practice on the field.”
He added on previous criticism of his form for Brazil: “I don’t pay much attention to what people say. I know my job and my dedication to the World Cup; it’s where all players want to be. As for my current form, I always try to give my best, scoring goals and providing assists. I’m in my best moment right now. Everything I do at Real Madrid, I hope I can also do here with the national team.”
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Ready for French challenge
Brazil are currently preparing for a heavy-weight friendly against France, where Vinicius will face club team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni. The Madrid star is looking forward to the contest, noting: “This game will be very important for us. They are a great team, and so are my Real Madrid team-mates. It will be a very open game. It will be a good test for us.”