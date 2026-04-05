Vinicius Junior sees feud with Pablo Maffeo reignited during Real Madrid's loss at Mallorca with 'beach ball' jibe

The tension between Vinicius and Maffeo is nothing new, but things took a personal turn at the Son Moix during Real Madrid's frustrating afternoon. Within minutes of entering the fray, the Brazilian winger was embroiled in a confrontation with his nemesis after a disputed goal kick decision. The tension escalated rapidly when Vinicius showcased his flair by nutmegging the defender, prompting an immediate reaction from the stands.

Maffeo, never one to shy away from a confrontation, responded to the Real Madrid star's brilliance with an alleged 'beach ball' joke to ridicule Vinicius. This specific insult refers back to the Brazilian's Ballon d'Or heartbreak, a topic that remains a sensitive subject within the Real Madrid dressing room after the club famously boycotted the awards ceremony in Paris.