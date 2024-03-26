ViniciusGeetty Images
GOAL

Vinicius Junior shockingly told 'don't be a f*ggot' as Twitter account of ex-Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Chilavert sends disgraceful reply to Real Madrid star's tearful press conference

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaBrazilSpain

The Twitter account of ex-Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert branded Vinicius Junior a "f*ggot" after the Brazil star's tearful press conference.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius broke down in tears
  • Star suffered racist abuse in Spain
  • Account of ex-Paraguay keeper criticised winger

Editors' Picks