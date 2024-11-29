Vinicius Jr snubbed AGAIN! Gareth Bale risks upsetting Real Madrid fans with pick for La Liga award - but backs Kylian Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or despite tough start

Getty/GOALMitchell FrettonVinicius Jr snubbed AGAIN! Gareth Bale risks upsetting Real Madrid fans with pick for La Liga award - but backs Kylian Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or despite tough startG. BaleVinicius JuniorK. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaGareth Bale is backing Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior next year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBale pitchside for Liverpool vs Real MadridAsked to name award winners for next yearFavoured Mbappe instead of Vini Jr for Ballon d'OrFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱