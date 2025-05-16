Vinicius Jr could face legal action over Netflix documentary as Valencia consider complaint over portrayal of alleged racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid star
Valencia are reportedly considering legal action, claiming the Netflix documentary 'Baila, Vini' unfairly portrays their fans as racist.
- Valencia may sue over 'Baila, Vini' documentary
- Documentary shows controversial footage from 2023
- Three fans found guilty of racial abuse