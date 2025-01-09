Vincius Jr in fresh bust-up! Real Madrid superstar clashes with Pablo Maffeo just days after Mallorca defender vowed to 'knock him out in 10 seconds' as Supercopa clash ends in chaos
Vincius Jr was involved in a fresh bust-up with Pablo Maffeo just days after the Mallorca defender vowed to "knock him out in 10 seconds".
- Vinicius Jr & Maffeo have a chequered history
- Duo clashed again in the Spanish Super Cup
- Both received a warning from the referee