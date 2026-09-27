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Italian job! Montella vows to conquer homeland as Turkey boss promises victory over Italy in Bursa
Montella rallies squad with bold victory vow for Italy clash
Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella turned his immediate attention to Monday's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy following a narrow 1-0 Group A defeat to France at Kocaeli Stadium. Despite the setback, the Italian manager delivered an uplifting message to his players, expressing total confidence in beating his home nation.
Montella praised the squad's physical intensity and mental resilience against the French side.
He urged his team to harness their frustration and channel it directly into securing three points in Bursa.
- Anadolu Agency
Manager delivers passionate locker room message after France loss
In a post-match address in the locker room, Montella commended his squad's fighting spirit while analyzing the momentary lapse in concentration that gifted France their winning goal. The head coach insisted that Turkey proved they possess the quality to compete against any international team.
Montella emphasized that maintaining tactical discipline and passion against Roberto Mancini's side will guarantee success.
"You all played very well and showed your fighting spirit," Montella told his squad. "We conceded a goal due to a momentary lapse in concentration, but we could have won this match. Now we will immediately gather our energy and focus on the Italy match. This time we will win, as long as we play with the same discipline and passion."
Montella prepares tactical overhaul and four-man defence for Bursa
To combat fatigue from their physically demanding opener, Montella plans a comprehensive tactical reshape for Monday's match at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi. Having fielded a five-man defence against France, the manager looks set to revert to a dynamic four-man defensive line to attack Italy.
Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler is expected to shift into his preferred number 10 role to anchor the midfield build-up.
Attackers Can Uzun, Oguz Aydin, Yunus Akgun, and Kerem Akturkoglu contend for wing positions, while Baris Alper or Deniz Gul will lead the frontline.
- PS Images
Crescent-Stars seek first Nations League points in Bursa showdown
Turkey complete their match recovery in Kocaeli before travelling to Bursa for Monday evening's high-profile fixture against Italy. Montella's side aim to capitalise on home support to claim their first win of the campaign.
Italy travel to Bursa following their own squad adjustments under Mancini.
Montella looks to guide his team to a statement victory over the Azzurri.
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