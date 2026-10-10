Vincenzo Montella sacked by Turkey after horrific Nations League collapse

Before his dismissal, Montella attempted to remain defiant, arguing that his squad was still showing signs of progress despite the mounting losses. He pointed to the technical quality of the opposition as a primary reason for the poor results. "Frustration? I don't know if frustration is the right term, we certainly played a good game. We played on equal terms and perhaps we even did a little more. We conceded three goals exclusively on episodes, and it's not the first time. As a coach, I am satisfied with the attitude and personality of the boys," he said after the defeat against Italy in Bologna.

Montella also highlighted the vast economic differences between his squad and the established European giants. He suggested that the depth available to nations like Italy made it difficult for Turkey to compete over 90 minutes. "If I look at Italy's substitutions, with Calafiori, Esposito and Tonali, probably a total value of 350 million entered the field. In this sense I don't think it's anyone's fault, least of all my players who held their own, both tactically and technically, against a team of this level," he stated.